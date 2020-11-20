Hi, this is Cosmo, the Library Cat. This week, I asked some of my librarians here at the Grand County Public Library to recommend something to read or listen to. Mary Adair, the children's library assistant, suggested “Play in the Wild: How Baby Animals Like to Have Fun” by Lita Judge. This book has adorable illustrations showing how baby animals from all over the world play. It gave me an appreciation for the wild animals that share the world with humans and domestic animals like me.
Christina Williams, the tween/teen library assistant, recommended “Internment” by Samira Ahmed. Set in a dystopian future, 17-year-old Layla and her parents are forced into an internment camp for Muslim American citizens. There, Layla forms an alliance with her new friends and together they fight for freedom. Totally heart racing and eye-opening! You can read “Internment” online through Overdrive with your library card.
Adrea Lund, the head of Children and Teen Services, recommends any audiobook performed by the storyteller Jim Weiss. The library currently has six titles by him and more are on order. “First Stories to Last a Lifetime” is perfect for the youngest listeners and “King Arthur and His Knights” is great for older children! Jim Weiss is a masterful storyteller and was very fun to listen to.
