The City of Moab announced that mask-wearing would be required in all city facilities for both staff and members of the public, effective Aug. 9, to address the continued spread of COVID-19. Grand County administrators made a similar announcement last week.
“This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution,” the city press release stated, noting that the Utah Department of Health “has moved Grand County back to the High Transmission Level for COVID-19 infection rates.”
Social distancing – maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals wherever possible – is also required.
COVID-19 infection rates are on the rise in Utah, which medical officials attribute to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
“Right now we have high volumes of patients in the hospital and we’re really nervous about our COVID numbers rising because we remember what it was like when it was really bad. I fear that we’re heading there again,” Dr. Taki May, Logan Regional Hospital medical director, said during an Intermountain Healthcare virtual news conference on July 26.
“Hospitalizations are increasing, even in our community, especially for unvaccinated individuals,” the Moab City press release noted. “Masks and social distancing are proven to help slow the spread of all variants of the virus to keep staff and our community safe, please follow these new mask guidelines as long as they remain in effect.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine with the Southeast Utah Health Department, go to www.seuhealth.com/vaccine-scheduling. Those who show any symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested at Moab Regional Hospital. To talk to a nurse about symptoms and schedule a test, call the Moab Regional Hospital COVID-19 hotline at 435-719-3998.