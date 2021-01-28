Peter Plastow, 90, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, at Moab Regional Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
