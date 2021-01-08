Brrrrrrr! It’s cold out there, t(w)eens!! Are you looking for something warm to do inside? I’ve been watching the teen librarian put together some awesome Take & Make bags full of free swag that can be picked up curbside at the Grand County Public Library. Each bag has everything you need to complete fun activities at home. The next Take & Make is more like a Take & DO: It’s a new year, might as well learn some new tricks…and learn to juggle! This activity is available on Jan. 11 and each bag comes with three bean bags, juggling instructions and other fun printables. Struggling with juggling? See how many games you can come up with using the bean bags, or (try to) teach your cat to fetch. If you’re looking for more of a “curl up in a blanket” type activity, pick up a fresh journal or sketchbook with a pen or pencil set available starting Jan. 25! Check out www.tinyurl.com/moabteens for more teen/tween activities to keep you busy this winter.
