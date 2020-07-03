Staff at Helen M. Knight Elementary School distributed free boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables on Tuesday, June 30, for all in the Moab community experiencing food insecurity. “Thank you to our fabulous Nutrition and Food people who put this together for the people in Moab,” HMK officials said in a social media post. [Murice D. Miller / Moab Sun News]
