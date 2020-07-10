GCHS

Evan Ellison and Jessie Anderson were announced as the 2020 Moab Half Marathon scholarship recipients. The scholarship is awarded based on running participation, need and passion for running as a lifetime choice. Ellison has said he will attend Utah State University and Anderson will attend the University of Utah. Picture, left to right, are Ellison, Ranna Bieschke, Anderson and Grand County School District Superintendent Taryn Kay. [Photo courtesy of Ranna Bieschke]