Evan Ellison and Jessie Anderson were announced as the 2020 Moab Half Marathon scholarship recipients. The scholarship is awarded based on running participation, need and passion for running as a lifetime choice. Ellison has said he will attend Utah State University and Anderson will attend the University of Utah. Picture, left to right, are Ellison, Ranna Bieschke, Anderson and Grand County School District Superintendent Taryn Kay. [Photo courtesy of Ranna Bieschke]
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Masks required in Moab; Positive tests from tourists left out of count, health department reports
- Thousands of acres in Moab area up for oil & gas lease
- Masks will be mandatory in Moab, Springdale public spaces
- Top of the pops
- “I had COVID”
- Concerns and COVID cases grow
- Fire on the River Road
- Masks may soon be mandatory in Grand County
- Barbara Jeanne Brady, May 28, 1943 – July 4, 2020
- Cycle ‘round the west