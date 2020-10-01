Hey Teens! It’s Cosmo here, your furry friend from the library. I’m excited to share that the Grand County Public Library is hosting a weekly online teen Zoom hang out, LiT LIVE, on Thursdays from 7:15 to 8 p.m. Come chat, play and share your ideas with other Grand County teens. Have you read a great book or watched an amazing movie? Come to LiT LIVE and let others know. Maybe you found an awesome new game or have some gaming tips? This is the place to let your library friends know. Register now at www.tinyurl.com/gcpllive. You only need to register once to receive a Zoom link to the LiT LIVE Thursday hang outs.
LiT Moab also has a new online space for Grand County library teens with awesome links to library resources, clubs, games and digital experiences. Check it out at www.tinyurl.com/moabteens. The site makes it super easy to search for books and media at the library to put on hold for curbside pick up. If you’ve never used your public library before, you will be able to sign up for a library card and search audiobooks, books, magazines and movies at the library as well on Overdrive, a huge online library with materials you can access from your computer, phone or tablet. I hope to see all of my old teen friends and make some new ones on Thursdays at 7:15 pm!