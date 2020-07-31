Brumley Trails

The Grand County Motorized Trail Committee and volunteers including Randall Fox, Clif Koontz, Doug McElhaney, Shannon Sweeten, and Zane Taylor spent over 40 hours this month cutting overgrown scrub oak from the Brumley Creek four-wheel-drive trail in the La Sal Mountains. “The oak was actually growing on the trail bed,” said Committee Chair Clif Koontz, who noted that the cut pieces that remain should be easy to drive over. [courtesy photo]