Officials from the Grand County Sheriff's Office reported that two women were found dead in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road on August 18. While authorities did not release names, family members of the deceased women confirmed they were Moab residents Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, missing since August 14.
A cause of death has not been determined and an investigation has begun, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
Friends and family had been searching for days for the couple, who reportedly often camped in the mountains.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
Correction: In a previous version of this story, Crystal Turner was identified as Crystal Beck.