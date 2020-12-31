Grand County Commission Chair Mary McGann recognized outgoing commissioners at the Dec. 15 meeting, offering personalized praise as well as commemorative plaques.
McGann commended Commissioner Greg Halliday’s commitment to the many boards on which he has served.
“You have been supportive; you have also been dependable and considerate and kind. You will be very much missed,” said McGann.
Commissioner Curtis Wells did not seek reelection to his seat in 2020. McGann highlighted his improvements to the county’s budgeting system and his pursuit of state Recreation Hotspot Funding, which is anticipated to bring millions of dollars to Grand County.
“You have taught me to watch and be involved with the state legislators,” said McGann. “I’m sure your political career will not end here with the Grand County Commission.”
Indeed, Wells announced at a Nov. 17 commission meeting that he would serve on the Rural Policy Subcommittee as part of Governor-elect Spencer Cox’s transition team. [See Outgoing commissioner to serve on governor-elect’s transition team. -ed]
Commissioner Rory Paxman served on the commission for four years.
“I know you’ve been a minority on the commission over the last four years and that is challenging. Thank you for hanging in there,” said McGann, who acknowledged his dedicated work on the airport board.
Incoming commission members Trisha Hedin, Kevin Walker, and Jacques Hadler will take their seats at the Jan. 5 meeting.