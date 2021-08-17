Jessie G. Ekker, Dec. 24, 1941 - Aug. 16, 2021
Jessie Gilmore Ekker, age 79, passed from this life surrounded by his family on August 16 at his home in Gunnison, Utah. He spent his life as an active person, dedicated to his family, friends and community. Jessie was born on December 24, 1941, in Price, Utah, the son of Horace and Sylvia (Harris) Ekker.
Jessie married Carol Trouth on December 26, 1970, in Ely, Nevada. Jessie retired after 37 years with the Utah Department of Transportation. He worked for Utah State Parks and was a volunteer firefighter with the Green River Fire Department. Jessie served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1970 during the Vietnam War.
Jessie was preceded in death by his wife, Carol. He is survived by his son Douglas Ekker, his daughter Valerie Ekker and his grandson Jessie Wyatt Ekker, all of Gunnison, Utah; his granddaughter Brylee Ekker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his brother, Dean Ekker of Hanksville, Utah; and many friends and family.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at Elgin Cemetery in Green River with a luncheon to follow at the Green River LDS Church.
