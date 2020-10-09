HMK Students of the month

Congrats to all the young scholars at HMK! Pictured, from left to right, are HMK Principal Jill Tatton, sixth-grader Gemma Philips, fifth-grader Kensley McCandless, fourth-grader Lilly Villalpando, second-grader Caden Bynum, first-grader Maria Ross, kindergartener Dylan Packard and Moab Mayor Emily Niehaus. Not pictured is the third-grade student of the month, Kourtnee McCandless. [Courtesy Photo]