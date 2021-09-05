Classes and activities at Grand County Public High School are canceled from Sept. 7-10 after 10 staff members and 8 students tested positive for COVID-19.
Local authorities have approved a 30-day mask requirement for when classes resume at the high school. A previous mask requirement had only covered younger students. Read the statement here
Three teachers and four students have also tested positive at Helen M. Knight Elementary School, school district officials said in a public statement, and parents should be aware that classes may be canceled at HMK or the Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School in the future.
The 30-day mandatory mask mandate was approved by officials from the Southeast Utah Health Department, Moab Regional Hospital, Grand County Commission, and Grand County School District and includes all students, staff, volunteers and parents on campus, regardless of vaccination.