The League of Women Voters will host it's candidate forum on Monday October 5th, 2020 from 6:00p to 8:00p live on KZMU FM (90.1 FM & 106.7 FM). You can also watch the live stream on KZMU's Facebook page or listen live at www.kzmu.org. Topics to be covered: County District races, County elected officials, and more. Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Grand County and presented by KZMU FM Moab Community Radio
Most Popular
Articles
- The View: Moving to Moab
- E-bikes go on on the books: Feds issue policies for electric bikes on public land
- Addressing ‘rape culture’
- Letters to the Editor: Mean streets of Moab
- Letters to the Editor: UTV roar ruins Moab quality of life
- Judge rules Grand County’s amendments can be on 2020 ballot
- Utah fire season the costliest on record
- Armed robbery suspects nabbed in Moab
- Grand Country High School 2020 Homecoming Court
- Powered by solar
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Latest News
- League of Women Voters of Grand County Candidate Forum
- E-bikes go on on the books: Feds issue policies for electric bikes on public land
- Legal motion asks for clarity on Grand County switch to commission
- The View: Moving to Moab
- Letters to the Editor: Mean streets of Moab
- Letters to the Editor: Horses in Mill Creek
- Protect those who protected us
- A context-ed election