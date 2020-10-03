Candidate Forum

The League of Women Voters will host it's candidate forum on Monday October 5th, 2020 from 6:00p to 8:00p live on KZMU FM (90.1 FM & 106.7 FM). You can also watch the live stream on KZMU's Facebook page or listen live at www.kzmu.org. Topics to be covered: County District races, County elected officials, and more. Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Grand County and presented by KZMU FM Moab Community Radio