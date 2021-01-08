Journey of the Jedi Club

Cedar Oldham picks plants to set in soil as part of BEACON Afterschool’s Journey of the Jedi club. Club leader Christopher Cleveland said that in the club students learn the skills needed of “a true Jedi Knight” including interpersonal and diplomacy skills, meditation practices, and the Jedi Code. Cleveland said taking care of small plants helps teach compassion. [Photo courtesy BEACON Afterschool]