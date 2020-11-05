Eddie Weeks and "Missy"

Castle Valley resident Eddie Weeks and his dog, Missy, act as nonpartisan, volunteer poll watchers at the ballot drop-off box outside the Grand County Courthouse on Nov. 3. Election Protection is a national, nonpartisan coalition formed to ensure that all voters can participate in the political process. “They’re doing a great job,” Weeks said of the Grand County staff overseeing the voting process. [Photo by Heila Ershadi/ Moab Sun News]