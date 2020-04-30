On April 23, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced a second Grand County resident had tested positive for COVID-19.
Days later, on April 28, an additional person also tested positive after reportedly coming into contact with an infected family member not in the Grand County area.
Due to medical privacy laws, additional information on patients is not being released. A previous patient that had tested positive is reported to have recovered.
A state official identified the individual who tested positive on April 23 as an employee of Moab’s state liquor store. The health department reported that the resident was isolating at home and was not being hospitalized.
In a conversation with the Moab Sun News, Utah Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control information officer Terry Wood confirmed that all other employees of the store tested negative for the coronavirus.
The employee who tested positive was believed to have become “infected through contact with family,” Wood said. After deep cleaning and sanitization, the store reopened on Wednesday, April 29.
“All store employees will be wearing gloves and masks at all times,” said Wood.
Tracing possible contact infections in Grand County
“Contact tracing has begun and those individuals who have been exposed by this positive case will be notified directly by the Southeast Utah Health Department,” the department reported in a press release about the first new positive case.
Brittney Garff, a public information officer at the department, said that the other positive test coming on April 28 was determined to be linked to a positive case not in Grand County “after conducting our contact tracing and speaking with the patient.”
Contact tracing is a method of tracing the spread of infectious diseases through interviews with patients, who work with officials to build a list of people they have come into contact with. Those individuals are then contacted by health officials to inform them of their potential exposure to a disease and to help them get resources.
Donna Johnson, a nurse with SEUHD based in Moab, told the Moab Sun News that all the department’s nurses complete training in contact tracing.
“We do contract tracing on a regular basis for other communicable diseases” like measles and others on Utah’s Reportable Diseases list, Johnson said.
Johnson said that the health department works with the hospital and responds to any positive cases directly, doing lengthy and thorough interviews not only with that patient, but then with all of those who were identified as close contacts at risk of infection.
“It is a very urgent thing because we look at it in a way that this patient needs our attention, now,” said Johnson.
She notes most people who become concerned that they may have been infected often don’t fall into the “close contact” category.
“To be a close contact you have to be around a positive case, within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes,” she said.
Though most contacts are simply directed to quarantine themselves for two weeks, those with even one symptom of COVID-19 are directed to get tested not only to protect the community from further disease spread but to get proper medical attention.
“Although there isn’t a treatment for COVID-19 at this time, treating symptoms can be done, and is best done sooner than later,” she said.
“If any of the patients’ close contacts have symptoms, are then tested, and they are positive, we then need to begin contact tracing on that individual, and the process starts over again,” Johnson said.
The process can be lengthy, Johnson said, and while she is confident in how quickly contact tracing is currently being done she notes that it is one reason that it is important for residents to stay home and physically distance from people as much as possible.
“One thing to think as you are going through your day is, ‘If I were to test positive and the Health Department were to call me and ask who my close contacts were, how long would my list of people be?” said Johnson.
Stronger tracing needed, experts say
Contact tracing is an important part of controlling the spread of many infectious diseases, but has gotten a great deal more attention as an important tool in combating COVID-19.
SEUHD currently has 13 staff members in Carbon, Emery, and Grand who all work together on contact tracing and handle cases as they arise.
“Additionally, we have an agreement with the State of Utah that we can utilize their contract tracing staff if we become overwhelmed,” she added.
However, the state of Utah’s ability to do proper contact tracing itself in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases is being questioned.
A recent survey of contact tracing capabilities among U.S. states by NPR found Utah’s contact tracing workforce to fall well below the estimated need, even accounting for Governor Gary Herbert’s announcement of further hires.
NPR also reported a letter from a bipartisan group of former national public health officials, including former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Muthy and Dr. Atul Gawande, sent to House and Senate leaders urging them to rapidly grow the nation’s contact tracing workforce as “a vital part of safely reopening the economy.”
In a recent conference call with the media, Dr. Crystal Watson of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health expressed concern that contact tracing would become difficult — if not impossible — as some areas reduce public health measures and begin to allow visitors from other states.
“We need a massive workforce upgrade for public health,” said Watson. “Public health knows how to do this. We just don’t have enough people.”
Watson pointed out a need for greater “national guidance for states and locals about how they can scale up this contact tracing workforce, how they can manage them, what are best practices, and possibly some technical assistance as well would be appropriate.”
On April 22, the state of Utah announced public beta testing for Healthy Together, a free downloadable mobile app that is aimed at connecting people who may be infected with COVID-19 to contact tracing workers. The app tracks user’s movements and allows contact workers to see exactly where an infected individual has been.
“Our Utah Department of Health is focused on targeted ways we can trace the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Herbert said. “This app will give public health workers information they need to understand and contain the pandemic and help Utahns get back to daily life.”
The app has already come under scrutiny by privacy and civil liberties groups.
“Technologies themselves are not going to do the job. They won’t be able to perform this service that public health does for us,” said Watson.
Watson said as public health orders are rescinded in order to allow more travel, “I do believe we are going to see additional surges of cases... that will not be contained within a state,” making contact tracing more difficult.
“It really is about building this capacity,” she said, adding that the purpose of contact tracing is “is to prevent illness and death, but also to enable us to get back to work in a much safer way if we’re able to manage this virus.”
“Unfortunately, for the states that are opening up right now, what it may mean is when they have additional surges of cases, they may need to go back under social distancing measures,” she said, warning, “That is going to be detrimental to morale – to health, certainly, but also morale, and also our economy – to have this yo-yo of up and down, stay at home, go back out.”
Those who show any symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to get tested at Moab Regional Hospital. The tests are covered by insurance and there is no charge for those without health insurance.
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and pains, a decreased sense of smell or taste and/or a sore throat. To talk to a nurse about symptoms and schedule a test, call the Moab Regional Hospital COVID-19 hotline at 435-719-3998.