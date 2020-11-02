Fire restrictions in the Bureau of Land Management Canyon Country Fire Zone were lifted on Nov. 1. The zone covers the Moab and Monticello BLM Field Offices in Grand and San Juan counties. Similar restrictions on the Manti-La Sal National Forest were also lifted on Nov. 1.
The summer fire restrictions prohibited campfires anywhere outside of constructed cement or metal fire pits in established campgrounds and restricted other activities such as smoking, cutting or grinding metal, and the use of fireworks and firearms.
Though the fire ban has been lifted, officials urge citizens to continue to be cautious.
“This is the first year that human started fires have exceeded natural ignitions in the district,” said Canyon Country Fire Management Officer Clark Maughan. “Even though we’ve had some moisture, drier than normal conditions persist so we ask that people remain vigilant and take extra care when engaging in outdoor activities on their public lands this fall and winter.”
As specific restrictions may vary by location, visitors should always check with local authorities to verify what fire restrictions remain in place. For more information, visit utahfireinfo.gov.