Congrats to the students of the month for October! Pictured are Moab Mayor Emily Niehaus, sixth-grader Christian Nelson, fifth-grader Jaylee O'Donnal, third-grader Baylee Blake, second-grader Beckham Niesen, first-grader Gracen Smith, kindergartener Rowan Black and HMK Principal Mrs. Jill Tatton. Not pictured is fourth-grader Jayde Blake. [Photo: Helen M. Knight Elementary School]
