Cosmo

Greetings! It’s Cosmo, the Library Cat. I am happy to announce that Grand County Public Library will be starting two weekly online live Zoom storytimes soon! Bedtime Stories Family Storytime will be broadcast on Zoom every Thursday from 6:30 to 7 p.m. starting on Oct. 1. This storytime will feature stories, songs and rhymes geared toward getting ready for bed and will be suitable for children age 9 and younger. We’ll also have Music and Movement Storytime on Zoom every Wednesday from 10 to 10:20 a.m. starting on Oct. 7. This storytime will feature active songs, rhymes and reading one or two short books. It is geared towards caregivers and their children from birth up to 5 years old. To register for the Bedtime Stories Family Storytime go to https://tinyurl.com/gcplbed and to register for the Music and Movement Storytime go to https://tinyurl.com/gcplmm. I hope you try out one or both of our new live online storytimes. In the meantime, keep on reading! Until next week, meow meow (that’s catspeak for goodbye).