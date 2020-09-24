Greetings! It’s Cosmo, the Library Cat. I am happy to announce that Grand County Public Library will be starting two weekly online live Zoom storytimes soon! Bedtime Stories Family Storytime will be broadcast on Zoom every Thursday from 6:30 to 7 p.m. starting on Oct. 1. This storytime will feature stories, songs and rhymes geared toward getting ready for bed and will be suitable for children age 9 and younger. We’ll also have Music and Movement Storytime on Zoom every Wednesday from 10 to 10:20 a.m. starting on Oct. 7. This storytime will feature active songs, rhymes and reading one or two short books. It is geared towards caregivers and their children from birth up to 5 years old. To register for the Bedtime Stories Family Storytime go to https://tinyurl.com/gcplbed and to register for the Music and Movement Storytime go to https://tinyurl.com/gcplmm. I hope you try out one or both of our new live online storytimes. In the meantime, keep on reading! Until next week, meow meow (that’s catspeak for goodbye).
Most Popular
Articles
- Moab sewage shows COVID spike
- Letters to the Editor: UTV roar ruins Moab quality of life
- More strife over HB 224
- Book Cliffs highway proposed again
- GCHS senior Jessica Jones serves an ace
- Letters to the Editor: Mufflers, please
- Letters to the Editor: Moab is hurt by UTV noise
- Rite of passage
- Local rides for Great Cycle Challenge USA
- A 2,000-year flood on the Colorado River
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.