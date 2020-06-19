Though the annual award ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, the Grand County School District was still proud to honor staff who went above and beyond to serve students this year.
The district awarded the Friend of Education award to the Child Nutrition Program food service staff. The program has served over 55,000 meals since school buildings closed on March 16 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The staff is continuing to prepare meals that are being offered through June.
“Nobody is working harder to feed kids in Moab than you,” said Grand County School District Superintendent Taryn Kay to the staff.
Awards also went to Lydia Barnes as Employee of the Year and Alanna Simmons-Cameron as Teacher of the Year.
Barnes, the custodian at the Grand County High School, was honored for being “on the ball before we were dismissed from school because of Covid-19. She was distributing cleaning wipes and making appearances in classrooms to delegate the importance of maintaining cleanliness,” the school district said in a release.
Simmons-Cameron teaches creative writing, journalism, 12th-grade English and AP literature. “She stays later than any other teacher working on her class assignments, looking into every way to help her students become their very best,” commented one co-worker.
Congrats and thank you to all the GCSD staff!