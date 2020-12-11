Grand County Middle School seventh-grader is lost in another world as part of VR Thursdays at the school. With permission from parents, students from the seventh-grade English class get to experience new virtual reality technology. Last year, a Library Services & Technology grant allowed GCMS to acquire an Oculus Go headset, while a local resident lent the school an Oculus Rift headset. “Students can try out both headsets and get to experience new technology,” said Library Director Tracy Renn. “It's been super fun and I love getting to know the students better.” [Photo: Grand County Middle School]
