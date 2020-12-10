Verna Elaine Wright passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Verna was born on Jan. 23, 1931, to Olen and Della Sheets in Gunnison, Colorado. She was the fifth of 11 brothers and sisters. Her family lived in the Loma, Colorado, area and later moved to Price, Utah, where she attended high school. She met and married William Quinn in 1949, and three children were born to that union: David, Rodney and Jeanette. In 1967, she married Wayne Wright and their son Shawn was born. Wayne and Verna lived in Wyoming where Wayne worked in the mining industry. When he retired, they moved to Moab where she lived until her death.
Verna loved the outdoors and all outdoor activities including camping, fishing, hiking, boating, gardening and rock hunting. She was a lovely homemaker, a wonderful cook and graciously welcomed anyone who knocked on her door into her home. Her greatest love, however, was for her family, which included not only her own children and grandchildren but her many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
Verna is survived by her sons, David (Diane) Quinn and Shawn (Jovina) Wright; her stepchildren, Judith Espinoza, Robert (Sandra) Wright, Linda Perrin, Dorothy (Barry) Lane and Debbie Wright; her grandchildren, Stephanie Hill, Terry Crowson, Robin Stevenson, Jennifer Rutherford, Maila Brandenburg-Thurlo, Chris Harvey, Kelsie Woods, Joshua Wright, Gabriella Boyed and Zella Hill; as well as her 23 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Timmy (Stacie) Sheets and Sandy Sivils.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Wright; her children, Jeanette O’Neil and Rodney Quinn; her step-children, Wayne S. Wright Jr, Charles Wright and Larry Wright; as well as her brothers and sisters, Thelma Palmer, Marie Striblen, Olen Sheets Jr., Lola Martin, Donna Thayn, Lorraine Davis, Ervin Sheets and Larry Sheets.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.