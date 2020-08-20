On Aug. 25, the Grand County Middle School will offer parents an opportunity for fee payment, immunization submission and a brief tour of the building. All fees must be paid before the start of the school year.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, GCMS requests that only one parent or guardian attend and masks will be required.
Orientation slots are grouped by last name as below.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
4:00 pm - 4:30 pm A-E
4:30 pm - 5:00 pm F-J
5:00 pm – 5:30 pm K-O
5:30 pm – 6:00 pm P-T
6:00 pm – 6:30 pm U-Z
The school advises that orientation plans are subject to change. Go to the Grand County Middle School website for any updates.