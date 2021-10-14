Jace Jarman, 33, passed away on Oct. 10 at his home in Moab. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at Spanish Valley Mortuary. A viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will follow the services at the Grand Valley Cemetery. A full obituary will be in the next edition of the paper.
