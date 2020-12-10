This week, the Moab Art Committee is shining a spotlight on KZMU Radio’s spring radio-theater production. Each year, KZMU Radio gathers a dedicated group of local actors, writers, theatrical technicians and musicians to produce a magical radio drama that is broadcast on-air. Live performances held at Star Hall have been repeatedly sold out. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be no live in-person performance in 2021, but the show will still go on! This year’s production, entitled “Choreomania,” will be broadcast live on KZMU Radio over the last three weekends of March.
“Choreomania” was written by Moab local Jenna Whetzel, who has acted in past productions and wrote last year’s masterpiece, “Wormhole!” This year’s work is based on the true story of a ‘dancing plague’ that spread in Strasbourg, Germany, in 1518 during which townsfolk literally danced themselves to death. Whetzel hopes to bring some levity and laughter to us all through this quirky take on a less terrifying pandemic.
Auditions for the production will be held over Zoom on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. and Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. Call-in information can be found at www.kzmu.org/auditions. Participants are not required to register in advance but can email Jenna at jennacatherwhetzel@gmail.com for excerpts from the script to aid their audition.
Depending on public health guidelines, there may be an in-person performance at an outdoor venue. If you’ve been hoping for a safe way to exercise your creative muscles, start warming up those vocal cords now for this weekend’s auditions. If you’re shy, don’t forget to mark your calendars for “Choreomania,” coming to KZMU Radio airwaves this March!
This Moab Arts Council series is dedicated to documenting the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the creating, producing, experiencing, and distributing of art in Moab. If you or someone you know is a local artist who has been creatively adjusting their process due to COVID-19, contact us at moabartscouncil@gmail.com.