Moab’s Youth Garden Project said goodbye to their 2020 full season intern crew on Nov. 13. “THANK YOU for giving it your all during this wild year, and thanks for growing at YGP,” the nonprofit wrote in a Facebook statement. “We couldn't have done it without you!”
This fall, YGP reported that instructors taught 36 hands-on lessons to pre-K-6 students, engaging a total of 624 kids from Helen M. Knight Elementary, Moab Charter School, and local preschool and homeschool groups as part of the organization’s Garden Classroom Field Trip program. [Photo: Youth Garden Project Facebook page]