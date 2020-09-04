The Grand County High School football team lost its home opener 58-27 against the Union Cougars on Aug. 28, but it showed flashes of offensive potential and its young players gained experience.
The Red Devils had mixed results running the ball, breaking free for a few big gains.
GCHS seniors Dante Wells and Ryelan Jones connected on a pair of touchdown passes, scoring from 15 and 54 yards out. Sophomore Chandler McDougall and junior Chance Arbon also combined for a late 33-yard score.
“We're moving the ball even though our offensive line isn't where we want it,” GCHS football coach Dennis Wells said. “We'd like to establish the run a little better.”
Defensively, GCHS struggled, especially against the run, allowing 427 rushing yards and two 150-yard rushers to the Cougars.
“We put four touchdowns on the board and went for 380 yards of offense,” Wells said. “Normally, that gives you a chance to win.”
Wells said he hopes to see better results defensively coming from the increased experience and coaching adjustments when the team plays South Summit on Friday, Sept. 4.
“We put some quicker guys on the defensive line,” he said. “We've got to figure out how to stop the running game. Our young guys are getting a lot of experience, which is going to help us in the future.”
Wells said the Red Devils enjoyed being at home for the first time this season.
“I could hear the crowd whenever we scored or had a big play,” Wells said.
Volleyball: Lady Red Devils go 4-2 in St. George
The GCHS girls volleyball team went 4-2 at the Dixie Flyer Invitational on Aug. 28 and 29, defeating Stansbury, Hurricane, Valley and Grantsville while losing to Pineview and Tooele. This brings their overall record to 6-2, having beaten several larger schools. The team plays at home versus Monticello on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Red Devils cross country run in the moonlight
The GCHS cross country team ran with two other teams at the Sand Flats Recreation Area under the moonlight on Aug. 28, placing third in both the boys and girls races. Kylah Ricks won the girls 5K at 19:12, while Arthur Hawks took third in the boys race at 17:50. The cross country team runs next at the Lloyd's Lake Classic in Monticello on Friday, Sept. 4.
Golfers take second at Hideout
The Red Devils golf team took second place in Monticello on Aug. 26 with 361 strokes, 14 behind Richfield's 347. Rafe Saunders shot 78 and Wyatt Toney shot 83 for GCHS. The team plays next at the Carbon Country Club in Price on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Girls tennis team falls to Carbon
On Aug. 25, the GCHS girls tennis team fell 1-4 to Carbon. The Lady Red Devils next play at Richfield and South Sevier on Sept. 8.