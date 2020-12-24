Beginning this week, each household in Grand County will receive a postcard with $45 worth of coupons that can be spent like cash at local businesses.
A list of participating businesses is available at www.MoabCity.org/BuyLocalBucks.
The vouchers come as three $15 coupons, called "Buy Local Bucks," and cannot be redeemed for cash. The program will go on until March 1, 2021, or until all funds are used.
“Through this program, Moab City can distribute money to our locals and our local businesses in one effort,” said Mayor Emily Niehaus, who brought the idea of the program to the Moab City Council. “It’s been a tough year for us all, and ‘Local Bucks’ is a way that the city can share our love and gratitude with the community.”