The City of Moab announced that work on improvements to water infrastructure along Mill Creek Drive are set to begin. The work will take place along a 1.5 mile stretch of Mill Creek Drive between 400 East and the Pack Creek Bridge near Murphy Lane, as well as a short portion of 400 East and Powerhouse Lane.
This project consists of replacing approximately 12,000 feet of old water main pipe and connections, as well as replacing and adding fire hydrants.
“The City of Moab’s construction contractor, Harrison Field Services, will work with staff to keep traffic flowing as regularly as possible, although lane reductions will be necessary to accommodate trenching operations,” read a statement from the city.
Work hours for the project are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.and the project is expected to last through May.