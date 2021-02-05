Ronald Cass Johnson was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and spent his life living in the American West. Ron was raised in Tucson, Arizona, until his family moved to southern California, where he graduated high school and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management from California State University.
At 18 years old, Ron married the love of his life, Linda Francis Downs, and settled in Alhambra, California where he worked nights and attended college during the day. Ron was an Eagle Scout and an adult volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America for many years. Professionally, he worked in public service, including at the Los Angeles County Clerk's Office, until he moved his family to Utah in 1979.
After spending many vacations exploring the Moab area, Ron and Linda purchased property on the Colorado River and moved to the area full time. They enjoyed four-wheeling, rock hunting and exploring historical sites. After owning and operating an industrial laundry, Ron continued his public service, working for the Utah Department of Workforce Services for over 20 years. In 2004, Ron and Linda moved to Murray, Utah.
In their later years, Ron and Linda enjoyed traveling and spending time with their three grandchildren. Ron was a third-degree Mason and a Shriner of El Kalah Shrine Center in Salt Lake City. After he retired, Ron volunteered to help with transportation at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City.
Ron was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Ron was preceded in death by Linda, his wife of 54 years; his brother, Neill Johnson; and his granddaughter, Melanie Ruth Sorensen. He is survived by his daughter Joi V. Sorensen and her husband, Birk; his son Jeffrey V. Johnson and his wife Vicki; and his grandchildren, Talena and Kevin Johnson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center (111 E. 100 North, Moab). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City in memory of Ronald Johnson would be appreciated.