Alvin Earl Shinkle, April 9, 1948 - April 19, 2020

Alvin Earl Shinkle, 72, passed away on April 19 at his home in Moab from complications from a chronic illness.
Al was born April 9, 1948, in Anderson, Indiana, to Earl Alvin and Crystal Maybell Whetzel Shinkle. He grew up in the area. After graduating from high school, Al served in the military during the Vietnam War. On November 20, 1975, Al married Leann Warner in Las Vegas, Nevada. They later moved to Moab where Al worked as a cook until his retirement.
Al had a great love for cooking and fishing but his greatest love was his family and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Leann; daughter, Marlee Giron; son, Carey Shinkle; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Randy.
Al was more than just a father and grandfather; he was our best friend and our rock. He was honest, hardworking and a great role model. Al was one of a kind and we will miss him so much.
At Al’s request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com.