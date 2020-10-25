Joseph & Justin Hawks

Steve and Jaylyn Hawks congratulate their sons, Joseph and Justin. Justin Hawks, pictured left, recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agri-business from Utah State University at the same time his brother Joseph, on right, graduated with a master's degree in human resources from USU. Joseph works in Salt Lake City for the Utah Higher Education Association while Justin will begin a master's degree in agri-business at USU. [Photo: Jaylyn Hawks]