Steve and Jaylyn Hawks congratulate their sons, Joseph and Justin. Justin Hawks, pictured left, recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agri-business from Utah State University at the same time his brother Joseph, on right, graduated with a master's degree in human resources from USU. Joseph works in Salt Lake City for the Utah Higher Education Association while Justin will begin a master's degree in agri-business at USU. [Photo: Jaylyn Hawks]
