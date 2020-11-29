Cosmo

Hi, kids! This is Cosmo, the Library Cat. The Grand County Public Library has a new StoryWalk® for you to come and enjoy! A StoryWalk® is a fun educational activity that places the pages of a book outside along a walking route. Our new walk features the classic award-winning book “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats, which tells the story of young Peter and his adventures after waking up to a big fresh snowfall. Honestly, I prefer to enjoy a fresh deep snowfall from inside on a cozy windowsill perch, but I bet you love to go outside and play in it. The first StoryWalk® page is located near the library's front doors and this walk will remain up for about a month, depending on how it holds up in the weather. Families can follow the directions at the end of the walk to enter a drawing to win their very own copy of “The Snowy Day.” Please make sure to maintain proper social distancing while enjoying this story. The original StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.