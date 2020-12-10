Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab’s Mutt of the Week is Butter, a 5-year-old hound. It’s uncommon for Underdog to receive dogs over the age of 2 or 3 years old. A Navajo Nation report released in 2018 estimated the average life expectancy of strays to be just two years since the animals face tough environments and predators. But Butter made it!
This sweet 5-year-old hound was picked up by the Navajo Nation Animal Control and was about to be put down when a good samaritan saw a Facebook post and swooped in to save her. Butter was transported to Underdog the next day, and she was scared, cold and hesitant to trust anyone. We gave her some vaccinations, dewormer and put a cute doggy sweater on her and Butter has turned out to be the sweetest doggo ever. All she needs is her forever home.
Butter is currently being fostered and is loving the couch life. Butter is fine with other dogs, cats and children, but would prefer to have her humans all to herself. She is currently 52 pounds, but still has some weight to grow into. Butter loves a long slow walk and a good bone to gnaw on. If you would like to give Butter some love and pet the softest coat ever, call 435-260-8033.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit organization helping the estimated 250,000 stray animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.