The Grand County School District is marking Teacher Appreciation Week, as educators are adjusting to distance learning and online classes.
“For all that you have done for our students and community during the COVID-19 school closures, The GCHS Administration is sending a huge shout out!” the district said in a statement. “Words cannot express the gratitude we have for what you have accomplished! Thank you!”
“Grand County teachers have worked hard during this pandemic to provide students with a quality online education in a very short amount of time,” the district noted via Grand County High Red Devil Athletics Facebook page.
“We also appreciate all the parents and family members that have become teachers for their students. Never before has there been such a daunting task placed upon the family to assist in the education of their children,” the statement reads.
The district asks everyone in the community to send “all teachers, both traditional and home” an encouraging message.
“Tell them how valuable they are in your life,” the district urges.
Seniors honored along Main Street
Grand County High School seniors are also being honored this week, as banners celebrating each student have gone up along Moab’s Main Street courtesy of the City of Moab and the Moab City Parks Department.
Fees were waived for the project and the Utah Department of Transportation has given permission for the banners to hang for all of May, “two weeks longer than usually permitted,” said City of Moab Communications Director Lisa Church. Church reported that local photographer Karisa Larsen led the effort to honor local students.
“We know the early closure of schools and the cancellation of the traditional graduation ceremony is especially difficult for our local high school seniors. The City of Moab is very happy that we were able to help with this celebration of the Class of 2020,” said Church.
The parade of proud graduating students runs along the east side of Main Street beginning just before Uranium Avenue, close to City Market.
Congrats, seniors!