GCSAR

The Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team reported that the crew has responded to 105 incidents this year, with four calls this Halloween including a helicopter-assisted evacuation from a rugged route up Parriott Mesa in Castle Valley. “October 31st capped off a very busy month that saw 24 search and rescue responses ranging from a lost bear hunter in the Book Cliffs to multiple responses to the Whole Enchilada/Porcupine Rim,” the team stated in a Facebook post. The search and rescue team reminds locals and visitors to play it safe while playing outdoors as the days grow shorter: “Adjust your gear accordingly with more warm layers, lighting, and extra food and water.” [Photo: Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Facebook]