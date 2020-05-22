Photo caption: “If the people can’t go out to hear music, we’re going to bring the music to the people,” said a statement from Moab’s party marching band, the Fiery Furnace Marching Band. With appropriate social distancing precautions, the funky brass band announced that they will be marching through Moab neighborhoods playing uplifting, danceable music for residents through surprise marches on Friday evenings. To learn more, check out a report from our media partner KZMU News at www.kzmu.org/kzmu-news. [photo credit Molly Marcello/KZMU News]
