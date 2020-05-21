Richard J Fullam III, 68, died in his Castle Valley home on May 9 after a long battle with throat cancer.
Richard was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Richard J. Fullam, Jr. and Dorothea A. Baetz Fullam on April 24, 1952. Rick was best known for his 25-year career in pyrotechnics, putting on numerous fireworks shows in Moab and throughout the Four Corners area. He retired in 2011.
At Richard’s request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life ceremony will happen in the fall. Condolences may be sent to www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com