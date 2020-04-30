Grand County Attorney Christina Sloan announced that the department’s paralegal, Kema Johnson, will join the Grand County Attorney's Office as the new deputy county attorney after she is licensed to practice law.
Johnson’s family is old Moab stock and after growing up in the city, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance from Saint Mary’s College of California. She attended the University of Denver Sturm College of Law and upon graduation was awarded a Fellowship with the City of Denver Attorney’s Office, Sloan reported.
“I was always looking for the right opportunity to come back to Moab,” Johnson said, “to a place my family considers home, has held various entrepreneurial pursuits, maintained a farm (the old Egg Ranch), supported our court system, and even had some members sit on Council. I hope to make a meaningful contribution to the County and act as an efficient support system for the County Attorney’s administration.”
Sloan was mindful of the hard financial times faced by the County government. “[P]lease know that I have hired her on a part-time contract basis only for now,” said Sloan. “Kema will focus on assisting with our civil workload until she is hired full-time, at which time she will also provide juvenile and drug court support for our criminal division.”
Sloan added, “I am grateful to have found her - I believe she has the perfect balance of local knowledge, education, intelligence, experience, and passion for Grand County to be a long-term fit for GCAO and the County when our budget allows us to hire her full-time.”