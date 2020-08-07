Hazard Trail

Grand County Active Transportation and Trails is calling for volunteers! In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, the group is doing maintenance on the Hazard County section of the Whole Enchilada mountain biking route in the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Above, a biker enjoys a recently improved section of the Hazard County trail. Volunteer work is ongoing, Tuesdays through Thursdays in August. To get involved, contact Maddie Logowitz at mlogowitz@grandcountyutah.net. [courtesy photo]