Lulu Chastain

Baby Lulu Chastain and her tiny pumpkin won a blue ribbon for “Best Photo” at the Youth Garden Project’s Blue Ribbon Produce Exhibition. In lieu of a larger Harvest Festival, YGP celebrated on Sept. 19 with physically distanced live music and wood-fired pizza. Lulu’s parents, Abby Scott and Pierre Chastain, are reported to be very proud. [Courtesy photo]