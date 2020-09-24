Baby Lulu Chastain and her tiny pumpkin won a blue ribbon for “Best Photo” at the Youth Garden Project’s Blue Ribbon Produce Exhibition. In lieu of a larger Harvest Festival, YGP celebrated on Sept. 19 with physically distanced live music and wood-fired pizza. Lulu’s parents, Abby Scott and Pierre Chastain, are reported to be very proud. [Courtesy photo]
Most Popular
Articles
- Moab sewage shows COVID spike
- Letters to the Editor: UTV roar ruins Moab quality of life
- More strife over HB 224
- Book Cliffs highway proposed again
- GCHS senior Jessica Jones serves an ace
- Letters to the Editor: Mufflers, please
- Letters to the Editor: Moab is hurt by UTV noise
- Rite of passage
- Local rides for Great Cycle Challenge USA
- A 2,000-year flood on the Colorado River
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.