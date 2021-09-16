At an Aug. 25 press briefing addressing the murders of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte, representatives from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said the agency had investigated three suspicious unattended deaths over the last year and that none were classified as homicides after investigation. Officials declined to elaborate further at the time.
One of those three deaths was that of a man found deceased in a burned pickup truck parked on Ten Mile Point road, north of Moab, on Feb. 24, 2021. Months later, the man was identified as 54-year-old Daniel Nathan Myers.
In documents from the investigation obtained by the Moab Sun News, investigators conducted an investigation to identify the man through credit card purchases and a DNA test. The location of a weapon and a lack of footprints or tire tracks at the scene convinced investigators that the incident was not a homicide.
Myers was a retired member of the military with no fixed address. In recent years, family members reportedly said, Myers had lost both his brother and sister-in-law to terminal illnesses, an event which deeply affected him.
Officials were able to release records for this investigation because it is no longer active. Records for active investigations cannot be released, officials say, because their release “reasonably could be expected to interfere with investigations.”