Neowise
SUSAN MAGNANO

Local photographer Susan Magnano caught this glimpse of the newly-discovered comet referred to by astronomers as Neowise in the skies above Moab. Noticed by scientists in March of this year, the bright comet will be visible to the naked eye about an hour after sunset for the next few days. It won’t return for another 6,800 years. [Susan Magnano, Magnanimous Pictures]

