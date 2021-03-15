Synergy Company hires Moab local as CEO

The Synergy Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Thatcher Vagts as its next Chief Executive Officer. Vagts is a longtime resident of Moab and a decades-long employee, starting at the organic nutritional products company in 2009 as an assistant to founder/owner Mitchell May.
“Thatcher has my full trust and confidence in leading our company into the future as he possesses an exceptional ability to build and maintain strong relationships – with our global suppliers, industry partners, and most importantly, our employees,” said May.
Vagts enrolled in Utah State University’s Executive MBA program and earned his degree in 2019, completing all his classes at the Moab campus. While overseeing Synergy’s Research and Development department, he helped Synergy bring more than 25 new products to market. He was instrumental in formalizing Synergy’s community outreach program, which contributed more than $100,000 to local non-profit organizations in 2020.
"I am deeply inspired by Mitchell and Jayne May’s commitment to community and the betterment of our employees, and it is an honor to help carry forward their legacy,” said Vagts. “Through the hard work, dedication, and creativity of our team, I have confidence The Synergy Company will remain a powerful force for good in Moab and the world.”