The Moab Charter School playground and common areas are being upgraded, thanks to student council fundraisers and the efforts of staff, students, community and local donors. “The major aim is to create more space for students to be active, creative, and exploratory, as well as develop outdoor classrooms,” the school said in a statement, adding that more information is available on the MCS Facebook page. MCS is a public school for kindergarten through sixth grade and is currently accepting student enrollment. Classes are capped at 18 students this year. [courtesy photo]