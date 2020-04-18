The City of Moab has announced that Moab resident Klint York will be the new city finance director. York, who grew up in Moab and returned to the area in 2013, will be responsible for city budgeting and revenue projections, financial analysis and strategic financial planning. The finance director also oversees the city treasurer’s office.
York’s hiring was unanimously approved by the Moab City Council during a special meeting on Friday, April 10. The finance director is appointed by the mayor, with council assent.
Most recently, York worked as the controller of finance and accounting for Lisbon Valley Mining. He had previously served as the accounting manager for the same company.
“Klint York has a solid educational background, long-standing employment history in finance and accounting, an understanding of our tourism-based economy, and calls Moab home,” said Moab Mayor Emily Niehaus. “He’s a great fit for our team at City Hall. Most importantly, he will bring his skills and experience in budgeting, cash flow projections, and forecasting to help Moab through this uniquely difficult time.”
The finance director position was created in January of 2019 with the appointment of longtime city employee Rachel Stenta. In February, Stenta announced that she was leaving the city after 22 years to seek other opportunities. Stenta will continue working with the City of Moab for the next month or two on a consultant basis to provide background and training for York and to assist through completion of the 2020-2021 budget season.
York holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Utah University, as well as bachelor’s degrees in accounting and construction management. He is currently working toward obtaining a certified public accountant certification.
“I’m very excited, and I feel blessed for this new opportunity and adventure with the City of Moab,” York said. “I know I have big shoes to fill, but I hope to hit the ground running and help the city through these uncertain times we're currently facing."