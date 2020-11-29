Grand County High School students will be able to see the scientific work happening in the region firsthand, thanks to a $35,000 grant awarded to local nonprofit Science Moab from the Community Foundation of Utah.
The School to Science program will pair juniors and seniors with scientists for internships, job shadowing and other mentorship opportunities, taking advantage of the large number of scientists working in this region.
Science Moab Executive Director Kristina Young said that the first students will be placed in spring of 2021, depending on public health concerns.
“With this funding, the School to Science program has the opportunity to turn into a lasting and helpful program for Grand County,” said local scientist Robin Reibold in a press statement. “I’m excited to be a part of it at this early stage.”
The program aims to give local students more exposure to and experience in careers in the sciences and will award students academic credit through the Career and Technical Education program at GCHS.
The School to Science program joins other programs and events sponsored by Science Moab, whose goal is “engaging people with science in Southeast Utah and the Colorado Plateau.”
The funding was awarded through the Community Foundation of Utah’s Social Investors Forum, where Science Moab pitched the program in a competitive setting against other proposals for solving the state’s most pressing social challenges.
Science Moab is a media partner of the Moab Sun News.