Moab Regional Hospital CEO awarded
Moab Regional Hospital CEO Jen Sadoff was recognized by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Healthcare with one of its 2020 Community Star awards. The award is in recognition of Sadoff’s contributions to rural health innovation, education, collaboration, and communication. “What you have to understand is that Jen’s not like a regular CEO. With Jen, every physician is an individual with inherent value. You’re not just a number,” said Eric Hanly, MD, in a press release.
WabiSabi staff win honors
WabiSabi’s general manager Deb Winters and program manager Megan Millar were given Utah's 2020 Heroes Award on Utah Philanthropy Day, recognized by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, the Utah Nonprofits Association, and UServeUtah. The award recognizes the pair’s “dedicated work on helping our community get vital help during this challenging year of COVID-19.”
Kauffman Named Treasurer of the Year
The Utah Association of Counties recognized Grand County Treasurer Chris Kauffman as Treasurer of the Year at a virtual meeting based on his achievements in office and service to the group. Kauffman has been involved with the Treasurers Association, serving as secretary in 2016 and 2017, member of the Executive Committee from 2019 to 2021, and president in 2020. Kauffman also hosted the group’s annual conference in 2018. Kauffman is currently on the UAC Board of Directors and was just re-elected to his second term in office.
Local hotel recognized for excellence
The Best Western Plus Canyonlands Inn in Moab received the M.K Guertin Award, awarded to top-performing hotels within the company. “The M.K. Guertin award holds a lot of meaning to our brand, as it is named after our founder, and recognizes properties that best demonstrate our foundational commitment to providing superior customer care,” said Peter Kwong, chairman of the board of directors for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “It’s a privilege to recognize the Best Western Plus Canyonlands Inn with this award.”