Moab Solutions

Moab Solutions announced that the local nonprofit raised a total of $22,022 to support its mission and respond to calls for assistance from local individuals in need of immediate help. Despite having to limit its holiday fundraising efforts, Moab Solutions raised $7,955 in donations from the Moab community at City Market and another $14,067 in private donations. Sara Melnicoff, Moab Solutions founder, noted that December 2020 was the busiest month the nonprofit has ever experienced. Pictured is Liz Ballenger, who helped with the holiday fundraiser outside City Market. [Courtesy photo]