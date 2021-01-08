Moab Solutions announced that the local nonprofit raised a total of $22,022 to support its mission and respond to calls for assistance from local individuals in need of immediate help. Despite having to limit its holiday fundraising efforts, Moab Solutions raised $7,955 in donations from the Moab community at City Market and another $14,067 in private donations. Sara Melnicoff, Moab Solutions founder, noted that December 2020 was the busiest month the nonprofit has ever experienced. Pictured is Liz Ballenger, who helped with the holiday fundraiser outside City Market. [Courtesy photo]
Most Popular
Articles
- San Juan declines Rally on the Rocks lease
- Utah politicians react to violent storming of Congress: Pro-Trump rioters cause lockdown in U.S. Capitol
- A thirsty valley: City officials take a hard look at water resources nearing max
- The Mutt of the Week: Our KZMU Litter!
- Why this Moab surgeon is choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine
- Every Grand County home to get $45 to spend locally
- Medical workers receive first Moab COVID-19 vaccine shipments
- Student Athlete Profiles: Lexi Carroll takes the court
- Donald Scott Cockayne, Oct. 26, 1951—Dec. 31, 2020
- Trump pardons Rep. Phil Lyman for UTV ride
Images
Latest News
- Welcome Grand County's New Year's baby!
- Navajo water rights act passes Congress
- This is the way
- A Slippery Situation
- Death Notice: George Symeon Simons, May 5, 1940—Dec. 31, 2020
- Death Notice: Donald Kemmsies, Nov. 13, 1957—Dec. 31, 2020
- Donald Scott Cockayne, Oct. 26, 1951—Dec. 31, 2020
- Supporting those in need